Experts document 35 Nigerian plants for treating obesity

OBESITY, an excessive accumulation of fat, has become a global health concern all over the world. It has been associated with degenerative diseases such as cancer, type2 diabetes, stroke, hypertension and some psychological issues like bias and discrimination

The World Health Organization says that obesity is classified as a chronic and severe disease in developed and developing countries, affecting both adults and children. The amount of fat in the body is measured by the Body Mass Index (BMI), which is the ratio of one body weight and square of the height. The higher the BMI, the greater the risk of developing additional health problems.

A BMI of 18.5 to 24.9 is considered…