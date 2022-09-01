FCTA seeks Town Planner’s support to end Abuja Master Plan abuse

The Federal Capital Territory Administration ( FCTA) has urged members of the Nigerian Institute of Town Planners to help in tackling the brazen abuses of Abuja’s Master Plan, by adhering to its professional ethics

The Senior Special Assistant on Monitoring, Inspection and Enforcement to FCT Minister, Ikharo Attah made the call on Thursday when he addressed members of the Institute during a Roundtable Discussion on “Land Use Change and Challenges of Abuja Master Plan Implementation” to mark the annual week.

Attah said that Town Planners’ roles were very critical to the development and sustenance of a growing capital city, like Abuja, and must be taken very seriously.

He…