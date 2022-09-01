Landover Aviation Business School graduate emerges 2022 IATA Best Performer in Nigeria

LANDOVER Aviation Business School (LABS) has again produced the Best Performer in Nigeria in the July 2022 Diet of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) Foundation in Travel and Tourism Course.

According to the aviation school management, Mr. Eze Victor Ugorji who emerged the best performing graduate, with a distinction in the July 2022 IATA Course, was crowned IATA’s Overall Best Performer in Nigeria in a colourful ceremony at the LABS Training School in Lagos.

Ugorji’s emergence made him the 9th award winner produced by LABS since 2012, and the first male.

LABS had produced IATA Best Performers in Nigeria in 2012, 2013, 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018 as well as in…