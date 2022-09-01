Okowa wants FG to understudy Delta’s education policy to end impasse with ASUU

The Federal Government has been advised to send its delegation to Delta State to study its education system in order to avoid strikes in Nigeria tertiary education system.

According to the state’s governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, there was a need for federal authorities to apply the Delta State Government formula even to end the lingering strike by lecturers in the nation’s universities.

Lecturers under the aegis of Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) have been on strike for over six months. However, the four state-owned universities in Delta are not on strike.

Speaking to reporters in Asaba through his Chief Press secretary, Mr Olise Ifeajika on Tuesday, Okowa sympathised…