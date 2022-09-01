Ortom lied against Buhari on Fulani claim

The Presidency on Tuesday warned politicians not to risk further violence at a time the nation is witnessing heightened insecurity but should promote what brings citizens together.

In a statement issued by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity) where it gave the admonition, the Presidency accused Governor Sam Ortom of Benue State of lying over his claim that high-ranking security personnel had informed him personally that President Muhammadu Buhari had ordered security forces not to move against the Fulani herdsmen responsible for recent violence.

The statement informed that the governor made the claim in a recent interview, saying: “These…