Terms you need to know if want to travel out

It is the ‘japa’ season in Nigeria. That means many people have the intention of leaving the country in search of a greener pasture and a better life.

It wouldn’t be so nice for you to be unaware of some terminologies used while making your preparations and enquiries to relocate.

This article will educate you on the terms you need to know and their meanings.

1. Booking number

This is a reservation code unique to you alone to confirm your reservation. This is usually used to make your check in process easier. It is also used to reserve a seat for you on the aircraft.

You can check out for this on your email and email.

2. Visa on arrival

Visa on arrival means that…