USAID Breakthrough Action Nigeria builds capacity on malaria, TB, COVID-19

USAID Breakthrough Action Nigeria (BAN) has organised a two-day training for 34 Faith- Based Organisations (FBOs) and leaders on malaria, Tuberculosis, and COVID-19 to ensure they influence individuals in the community to seek prompt treatment for tuberculosis, malaria and COVID-19 at the grassroots.

Director Public Health, Oyo State Ministry of Health, Dr Olubunmi Ayinde stated myths and misconceptions are still rife in the community on tuberculosis, malaria and COVID-19 and the faith-based organisations and leaders were expected to help tackle and people to assess better health care in the communities.

Dr Ayinde, who described the faith-based organisations and leaders as key…