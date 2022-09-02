Again Bara culverts along Bauchi

The failed portion of the Bauchi – Gombe highway at Bara which has devoid all efforts to reclaim due to failed culverts that have remained under rehabilitation has been cut off again.

recall that the Construction Company, ENERCO has since abandoned the project after the palliative work was done on one lane with the complaint of constant rainfall which is making construction very difficult.

Reports from the State Command of the FRSC on Friday revealed that the culverts have given way to the gravels and literates due to continual rainfall as forecast by NiMeT.

FRSC warned that the locations, for now, are not motorable as long hours of flooding have taken over the 150 meters long…