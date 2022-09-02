BEDC new board still stands ― NERC

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), has affirmed that the new Board of Directors and Management of the Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC), headed by Henry Ajagbawa, stands.

The NERC disclosed this in a statement it issued on Thursday, September 1, 2022, reiterating that the BEDC “is a distribution licensee of NERC and by virtue of powers vested in the commission by the Electric Power Sector Reform Act (EPSRA), regulatory instruments issued pursuant to EPSRA and the terms and conditions of the licence issued to BEDC. NERC is the primary authority that is vested with powers to statutorily recognise the board and management of BEDC as an operator in the…