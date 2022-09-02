Developer cries out for justice

One of the property developers, whose houses were demolished last Wednesday at Ulegun Community in Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Area of Edo State, allegedly on the orders of the Secretary, Benin Traditional Council (BTC), Mr Frank Irabor, has cried out for justice.

The property developer, Osaro Ihankpan, disclosed that four other house owners affected by the demolition were hospitalised at various hospitals due to the shock they suffered over the loss of their property.

Close to 80 houses were reportedly demolished during the operation last week at Ulegun, as the videos of the event show the demolition exercise being supervised by some individuals dorning the Benin traditional red…