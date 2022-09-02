Edo CSO protests against cultism, demands end to killings

Worried by the spate of renewed cult-related killings, members of Edo Civil Society (EDOSCO) took to the main streets of Benin on Friday to protest against the violence.

Lately, some neighbourhoods in the Edo State capital have been under siege by rival cult groups engaged in serial killings over the fight for turfs, women and other squabbles.

Armed with placards with different inscriptions such as “Stop the Club Blood feast”, “Stop the War of Colour”, “Stop the Confra Killings”, and “The Colour Madness Must Stop” among others, they marched through downtown Ring Road, Plymouth Road, Oba Market Road, Mission Road and other major streets.

Traffic was temporarily…