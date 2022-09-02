Felabration 2022: ‘Dress Like Fela’ catches buzz with N1m cash prize

After a month-long call for entries, judges of the ‘Dress Like Fela’ fashion competition is on the search for the next big fashion designer. The competition, an arm of the 2022 ‘Felabration’, will have renowned designers Frank Osodi and Lanre Da-Silva as judges.

Scheduled to hold as a physical event on October 15, the competition was conceptualised to create more cultural awareness and an opportunity to showcase Fela-inspired outfits.

According to organisers, the competition has two segments which are for the audience and upcoming designers. The audience is expected to pick the winner of the fashion show while prizes for the winner of the fashion show include a sum of one…