NASFAT condemns killing of cleric, says murder should be punished according to God’s dictate 

THE Chief Missioner, Nasrul-Lahi-l-Fatih Society (NASFAT), Imam Abdul-Azeez Onike, has condemned the recent killing of an Islamic cleric, Sheikh Goni Aisami, describing it as “a clear demonstration of man’s inhumanity to man.”

According to him, it is a deprivation of Muslims of Islamic scholarship, which the murdered scholar was reputed to have been endowed with.

Onike said that the sacredness of life could be attested to by Allah’s statement in Quran 5:32.

“….He who slays a soul, unless it be (in punishment) for murder or for spreading…