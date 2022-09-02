‘Nigerian culture has a great influence on Cubans’

The Cuban Ambassador to Nigeria, Clara Pulido-Escandell, has identified Nigeria as a great country in Africa that has boundless cultural influence on the Cuban people due to the many value system inherited from the country.

Pulido-Escandell, who disclosed this at the sideline of the international Arts and Craft expo in Abuja recently said “The influence of Nigerian culture is present in Cuba in many ways, it is not possible to talk about the Cuban culture without the African roots,” she said.

The Ambassador who spoke with great enthusiasm expressed her love for Nigeria, saying ” no doubt, Nigeria is a very special country, with more than 200 million inhabitants, more than…