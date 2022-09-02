Ondo kidnap victim dies two weeks after release

One of the four victims of the kidnap incident in Ikare-Akoko, who regained their freedom some two weeks ago, Bashiru Adekile, has been pronounced dead on Thursday, after spending days in the hospital for medical treatment.

Adekile, who was said to be on medication before he was kidnapped, was eventually released and immediately rushed to the hospital for urgent medical attention but gave up the ghost at the hospital, two weeks after he was released from the kidnappers’ den.

Adekile, who was reportedly tortured by his abductors in the forest, spent three days in the forest before the kidnappers released him and other victims after the community had paid a N4m ransom

According…