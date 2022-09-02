One stage, 16 states, 44 countries, diverse cultural products as INAC network Nigeria to the world

The 15th edition of the International Arta and Crafts Expo (INAC) is a big success for the creative, MICE and cultural tourism industries.

Attendees described the crafts economy platform that promotes cultural diplomacy as an insecurity jinx breaker which created a global market place for networking and strengthening bilateral ties.

The three-day networking platform deliberately fashioned by the Director-General, National Council for Arts and Culture, Otunba Olusegun Runsewe to showcase Nigeria to the world through the theme; “Networking Nigerian Arts and Crafts to the world,” is a big testimony of the power of not just packaging but brand positioning using the right tools and…