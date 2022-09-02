Reasons you need to avoid excess intake of snacks

Snacks are foods that are meant to be eaten in between meals. Taking snacks is not bad for you, but how much you take is very important.

Snacks mean a lot of things to people, and they differ. Some snacks might be cookies, candies, soft drinks, and cake. Nigerian snacks are puff puff, egg rolls, buns, pancakes, fish rolls, and other products made with flour.

These snacks are what we munch on when our stomach begins to grumble after taking nutritious meals. They are meant to be taken after a nice meal, but most people feed on snacks alone round the clock, neglecting a healthy meal.

As stated earlier, eating snacks is good but can be dangerous to your health when taken…