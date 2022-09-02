Soludo to launch telemedicine to boost healthcare in Anambra

As part of his plans to boost the healthcare system in Anambra State, the state governor, Prof Chukwuma Soludo has said the state will launch telemedicine in two weeks’ time.

He said the new medical approach was to make up for the deficit in healthcare professionals in the state.

The Commissioner for Health, Dr Afam Obidike disclosed this at the monthly meeting of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Anambra State council on Thursday

According to him, the initiative would increase access and improve healthcare delivery in the state.

According to him, telemedicine is the use of telecommunication technology to remotely diagnose and treat patients from any location, adding…