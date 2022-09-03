ANAN appoints Akpan as new NCA DG

The Association of National Accountants of Nigeria (ANAN) has appointed Dr Friday Effiong Akpan, FCNA as the Director General of its training arm, the Nigerian College of Accountancy (NCA) Plateau State.

According to a statement by the College Public Relations Officer, Mr Cyril Umoh,

Dr Friday E. Akpan, who is the 9th Director General, assumed office on September on Thursday 1, 2022.

The letter of appointment signed by Dr K. O. Fasua, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the ANAN, stated: “We are pleased to inform you of your successful performance at the interview and to offer you a full-time appointment as the Director-General of the Nigerian College of Accountancy, Kwall, near…