Check out the 792 parcels of Indian hemp coming from Ghana intercepted by Army

Men of 81 Division of the Nigerian Army have intercepted 792 parcels of illicit drugs, suspected to be Indian hemp in Ilaro area of Ogun State.

This was contained in a statement signed by, Major Olaniyi Osoba, the division’s spokesperson, on Friday.

According to Osoba, the interception of the drugs followed an intelligence-driven operation at a checkpoint along the Ilaro-Benin Republic Border.

“The parcels of Indian hemp were concealed in a truck coming from the Volta Region of Ghana.

“It was estimated that the suspected illicit drugs were worth about N10 million and were to be delivered to a drug syndicate…