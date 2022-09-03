Group strategises to deliver one million votes for Atiku in Abia

As candidates of political parties continue to lobby stakeholders and influencers in order to have a strong grip of states and communities, a group based in the southeast called Committee of Friends G5 South East Zone, has concluded plans to deliver one million votes for the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, in Abia State.

The group has also vowed to sway the entire South-East voters for the PDP during the presidential election.

According to a press statement made to journalists in Abuja, the Coordinator of the group, Barr. Chinyere Chigbu who was the former Abia State PDP Vice Chairman, Abia Central Senatorial Zone, said that the Committee…