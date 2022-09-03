How to avoid serving people “breakfast“

Do you like being served “breakfast “? No! But you know how to serve others right?

The issue of being served and serving others “breakfast “ which means a breakup in a romantic relationship can be caused by various reasons which can either be caused by the person being served or the person serving another person “breakfast “.

Some individuals carry out this hurtful act intentionally but it sometimes happens because one of the parties is in a fix or hurting relationship and the only solution they can think of is to end the relationship.

As stated earlier, no one wants to be served “breakfast” and you also need to ensure you avoid serving anyone…