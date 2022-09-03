‘I lost my manhood after my wife used charms on me’

“I have lost interest in my marriage because my wife made me pay money before I could have sex with her,” a 32-year-old Ndola man has told the Kabushi local court in Zambia.

According to Zambia Observer, Robert Mutale who dragged his wife, Musonda Kalusha, 28, to court, sued for divorce after she made him pay her before having sex with her.

Robert also told the court that his wife is believed to have used charms to stop him from having erections.

“We had a family meeting where she admitted to have done something to my manhood. She said her friend gave her nsuko to use.

However, after going for prayers, my manhood was restored, he told the court.

He explained that his…