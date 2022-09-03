Imo residents asked to keep off range area during army range classification exercise

Residents of Imo State have been advised to keep off from the army range area during its classification exercise to be held from September 5 to 9, 2022.

In a release signed and issued to journalists in Owerri on Saturday, the Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, 34 Artillery Brigade of the Nigerian Army, Obinze in Owerri, Capt. Joseph Akubo said that the exercise was an annual event involving the use of arms and live ammunition.

He stressed the need for the civilian public to stay away from the range area.

He said: “The Range Classification exercise is an annual event of the Nigerian Army that is aimed at testing personnel effectiveness in weapon handling and firing…