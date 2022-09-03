Makinde, others absent as Atiku meets PDP guber candidates

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State led the absentees as the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, met with the party’s gubernatorial candidates in his Abuja residence, on Saturday.

Also conspicuous by their absence were Siminialayi Fubara (Rivers), and Uche Ikonne (Abia) but Titus Uba (Benue) was

present signalling that his state Governor, Sam Ortom, may be softening his stance on the presidential candidate in the ongoing tiff with the Rivers State Governor.

Ortom, alongside Makinde and Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State, have been some of the staunchest supporters of Governor Wike in the quarrel with Atiku.

Saturday’s meeting,…