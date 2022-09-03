Nigeria will work again in 2023 — Tinubu

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu, has said the party has the people who have the wherewithal to continue to put Nigeria on the path of progress.

Tinubu stated this on Saturday in Abuja at the flag-off of the APC Northern Speakers Door to Door for Tinubu/Shettima 2023 which was held at the Sheraton Hotel and Towers, Abuja.

According to the presidential candidate, APC as a party of progressive ideas will continue to put Nigeria on the path of progress and sustain its legacy in the transportation sector, the agricultural sector and the education sector for the good of every Nigerian. He said the opposition Peoples Democratic…