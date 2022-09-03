Obaseki promises to revitalise dam, tourism as Otaru of Igarra marks 25th anniversary

The sprawling town of Igarra, headquarters of Akoko-Edo Local Government Area of Edo State, came alive on Saturday as the traditional ruler of the town, the Otaru of Igarra, Oba Emmanuel Adeche Saiki II, marked his 25 years on the throne of his forebears and his 80th sojourn on earth.

To commemorate the double celebrations, Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State assured that the state government had concluded arrangements to revitalise the Ojirami Dam situated in Local government area and also revitalise the tourism plan for the area to provide portable water and create employment opportunities and businesses.

Governor Obaseki, who was represented at the colourful ceremony by…