Remembering Alaafin Adeyemi III – Tribune Online

IT is four months already that the icy hands of death surreptitiously stole the innocuous soul of His Majesty, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III, the Alaafin of Oyo, at the prestigious Afe Babalola University Teaching Hospital, Ado Ekiti in Ekiti State. Sadly, “Iku” met Iku Baba Yeye shortly before he was medically discharged as fit.

The demise, on Friday, 22 April, 2022, of Oba Adeyemi III has irreversibly decimated the rapidly declining strength of Nigerian patriots. His death is painfully sad at a time when Nigeria could hardly afford to dispense with the vital services of its best brains generally and more particularly among the royals. He ranked in the class of high-profile…