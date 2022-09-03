Tinubu sympathises with Ganduje over Kano building collapse

THE presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Bola Tinubu, has commiserated with the Kano State governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, over the lives lost when a threestorey building collapsed at Kanti Kwari Market in the state.

Tinubu, in a letter to Governor Ganduje, according to his media office, expressed sadness and sympathy over the unfortunate incident.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

He also wished the injured quick recovery. The former governor of Lagos State said: “The collapse of the three-storey building under construction is disheartening. Those who lost their…