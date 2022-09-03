Tinubu’s presidency, best thing to happen to Nigeria ― Senator Oloriegbe

Chairman, Senate Committee on Health, Dr Ibrahim Oloriegbe, on Saturday said that the election of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is the best thing that will happen to Nigeria in 2023.

The aggrieved senator, representing Kwara Central senatorial district, who failed to secure a return ticket during the last primaries of the APC in Kwara state, also pledged to work for the success of Tinubu at the poll.

Senator Oloriegbe was, however, evasive in his response to an inquiry on whether he and his supporters would work for the overall success of the party in the state.

Speaking with journalists in Ilorin during a reception…