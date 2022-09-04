2023: Nigerians in search of issues-based campaign…

The window for campaign by candidates and political parties for 2023 elections will officially open on September 28. DARE ADEKANMBI looks at how the coming electioneering must be devoid of the rituals that have robbed campaign rallies of their essence.

The processes leading to the conduct of the all-important 2023 elections enter a key phase this month with public campaign being officially sanctioned to begin by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Item nine (9) on INEC’s timetable, listed as commencement of campaign by political parties in the public arena, is in accordance with Section 94 (1) of the Electoral Act 2022. It empowers political parties to start…