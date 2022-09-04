2023: We need a leader with fear of God —Archbishop Olaoye

ARCHBISHOP Ibadan Province and Bishop of Osun North of the Anglican Communion, Most Reverend Abiodun Olaoye, has charged Nigerians to pray for good leaders ahead of the 2023 general election.

Olaoye made this known at the 9th Ibadan provincial prayer convocation with the theme, “Our Ever Present Help”, at the Ajayi Crowther University auditorium, Oyo town, Oyo State, adding that every child of God both Christians and Muslims need to pray to God for a good leader with the fear of God.

He appealed to every citizen to participate in the forthcoming election through prayers and also take their role by casting their vote.

“Sincerely situation of things in Nigeria needs a fervent…