6 trapped as 7-storey building collapses in Lagos

No fewer than six people have been trapped as a seven-storey building caved in late hours on Saturday.

The structure, located on Oba Idowu Oniru Street beside Avi Maria hospital in Lagos, was still under construction as at the time it collapsed.

Giving the situation report, the Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr Olufemi Damilola Oke – Osanyintolu, said he has activated Lagos State Response plan to the scene and that rescue is operation ongoing.

“Upon arrival at the scene of the incident, an uncompleted 7-storey building undergoing construction was found to have…