Apostle Popoola charges youths on self-development

President and Set man of Word Communication Ministries (WOCOM), Apostle Sunday Popoola, has advised the younger generation to develop their spiritual gifts and be careful of what they fill their hearts with. He also advised them to focus on the future as they are the future of the country.

Apostle Popoola was speaking at the 2022 Roots Conference, an annual children’s conference of the ministry which seeks to build the younger generation to become future leaders by developing their physical and spiritual gifts.

In the…