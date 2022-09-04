Chris Oyakhilome›s book most translated publication into 7,000 languages

THE Rhapsody of Realities, a publication of Love World Publishing Ltd, a daily devotional authored by Pastor Chris Oyakhilome of The Christ Embassy has become the most translated book in the world, the Director of Operations, of the publishing firm, Pastor (Mrs) Lola Aisida has said.

Aisida disclosed this at a press conference, which took place in Lagos, saying that the book, otherwise referred to as Pastor Oyakhilome›s daily devotional, had been translated into 7,000 languages worldwide out of which 520 are Nigerian languages alone.

She said that 22 years after, LoveWorld Publishing had grown into a vast network of publishers spread across several countries, adding that the…