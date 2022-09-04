Five ways to stay consistent with your goals

In the words of Tony Robbins, setting goals is the first step in turning the invisible into the visible.

Goal setting is pertinent for every individual in life as there are always desires and milestones we all want to accomplish in life.

Goal setting is quite easy, but staying consistent with the set goals is where the bulk of the work lies. It takes determination and doggedness if you must stay consistent with your goals and achieve them as the possibility of getting overwhelmed in the process of achieving one’s goals cannot be overruled.

If you must stay consistent with your goals regardless of challenges, there are certain things you must bear in mind and…