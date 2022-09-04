Governor Bello expresses determination to improve healthcare indices in Niger

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger State has harped on the need to change the narrative of the healthcare indices to have improved healthcare for the people.

Governor Bello stated this when he flagged off the distribution of 3.7 million Insecticide Treated Nets, Scale 3.0 COVID-19 vaccination and roll out of Rotavirus Vaccine held at the Old Airport Primary Healthcare Centre, Minna.

He acknowledged that the roll back malaria and immunization are cardinal areas that require a new wave of sensitization among people particularly women, so as to reinforce practices that will lead to a quality life that will serve as an encouragement to healthcare programmes geared toward reducing…