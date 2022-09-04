Gunmen kidnap 32 burial guests in Ondo

Security operatives in Ondo state are on the trail of some bandits who reportedly kidnapped some 32 persons in a coastal bus returning from Benin City, Edo State on Saturday evening.

The 32 victims who were kidnapped were returning to Akure, after attending the burial ceremony and were stopped by the hoodlums along Benin-Ifon road.

The victims were said to be travelling with others in two other vehicles when their coastal bus was stopped but the drivers of the other vehicles stopped while the occupants in the two vehicles jumped out and fled into the bushes.

It was gathered that the kidnappers marched the victims out of the vehicles and whisked all occupants including the driver…