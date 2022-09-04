How my brilliance attracted my Scottish lecturer —Etopidiok

Mr. James Joshua Etopidiok, recently retired as Director, Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC). In this interview with SEGUN KASALI, he explained how providence, brilliance and other factors took him far in his career path.

You must have been very brilliant to have risen that high in your career. How was your performance in those early years?

Well, in my primary school, I had 300 pupils in the same class and one of my competitors was the child of my headmaster. So, we were always competing for the first position in the class. But I was the only one who passed with distinction after the First School Leaving Certificate Examination. So, that gave me a lot of…