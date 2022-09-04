NGO trains 400 youths on ICT skills in Ibadan

A Non-Governmental Organisation, Akande Tunde’s Movement (ATM) has trained about 400 youths in Information and Communication Technology (ICT) in Ibadan, Oyo State capital.

Speaking during the presentation of certificates to beneficiaries on Friday, the founder of the Akande Tunde’s Movement, Dr Kazeem Akande, explained that the two months of computer training was organised as a part of his contribution to the development of the youth in the state.

The philanthropist, who is also a youth ambassador, stated that the training was meant to give support to the less privileged.

According to him, the ICT training was the 14th empowerment/scholarship programme organised by the…