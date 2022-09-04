OT Odimayo presents ‘Ohun Ti Mofe’ to fans

As part of her plans to keep producing movies that mirror societal and marital issues affecting many homes, famous movie producer, Temilade Oyegoke, otherwise known as OT Odimayo is back with another flick, Ohun Ti Mofe.

In her usual captivating and touching storyline, OT Odimayo digs into family and marriage challenges that keep tearing the society apart and pushing them to the extreme.

Describing it as another eye-opening movie project that speaks about family bond and love, the flick featured top Nigerian actors and actresses including Yemi Blaq, Hassan Hassan, Lanre Adediwura, Olaoluwa Ashafa, Dupe Jayesimi among others as the producer who has several blockbuster movies to…