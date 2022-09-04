Selected speeches of Obafemi Awolowo (Vol. 2): External Relations

CONTINUED FROM LAST WEEK

But the problem of uniting, under one Government and under one leadership, a continent which lacks the racial, cultural, and linguistic homogeneity of U.S.A., the centuries-old cultural and political unity of China and (to a great extent) of India, and the ideological cohesion of Russia must not be underestimated. The distinguishing factors which we have just mentioned are complicated by the fact that Africa has peculiar internal stresses and strains, divisions and conflicts, inherent in its political, economic, and cultural evolution.

Nevertheless, the economic unity of Africa is an attainable goal and should be pursued relentlessly. This is the greatest…