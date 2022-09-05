Ethno-religious tolerance responsible for peaceful coexistence in Kano ― Ganduje

Kano State governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, has said that all ethnic and religious groups in the country are each other’s brothers, hence the need for them to embrace peace and unity irrespective of their differences for rapid development and peaceful coexistence.

This is just as the Yoruba community in Kano State appealed to Governor Ganduje to assist them in constructing a World-class Yoruba House in the state.

Ganduje attributed the peaceful coexistence in the state to the respect and tolerance towards all tribes and religions of everyone living in the state.

The governor made these remarks in Kano while speaking at the palace of the Oba (king) of the Yoruba in the state,…