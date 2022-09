FMDQ Exchange admits the Accelerex SPV Plc’s N2.28bn Bond

FMDQ Securities Exchange Limited, Nigeria’s largest securities exchange by market turnover, has announced the admission for listing on its platform, the Accelerex SPV PLC N2.28 billion Series 1 Fixed Rate Bond under its N20.00 billion Bond Issuance Programme. These is in continuance to be the preferred destination for issuers seeking to raise capital via the debt markets. Through its first-class Securities Admission Service, FMDQ Exchange facilitates capital formation by delivering an efficient, cost-effective and timely securities admission process for debt securities such as bonds, funds, and commercial papers, among others. Accelerex SPV PLC is a special purpose funding…