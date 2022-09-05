I will prioritise staff welfare ― New Kano commissioner

The newly appointed Kano State Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Alh Lamin Sani Zawiyya, has said that he will prioritise staff welfare.

He then craved support from the staff of the ministry to enable him to discharge his duties effectively.

Alh Lamin Sani made the request on Monday while taking over the affairs of the ministry according to a statement signed by the information officer of the ministry, Alhaji Lawan Hamisu Danhassan, and made available to pressmen on Monday.

He further assured that he will continue from where the former commissioner, Alh Murtala Sule Garo stopped to continue lifting the state to the highest status through the provision of…