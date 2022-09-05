New ARCON’s laws will bring forth credibility, transparency —Agenmonmen

In this interview with AKIN ADEWAKUN, former President, National Institute of Marketing of Nigeria (NIMN) and Convener, Nigerian Marketing Award, Mr. Tony Agenmonmen, talks about his forthcoming Nigerian Marketing Awards, and the new set of laws, regarding Awards, recently released by the apex regulatory body in Nigeria’s ad space, the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON), insisting they are needed to bring sanity and credibility to the Awards-weary space. Excerpts-

WHAT informed your decision to come up with another award in an industry where stakeholders are getting awards-weary?

What informed my decision is based on what you’ve just said. Why are…