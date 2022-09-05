OAU commences registration of first choice UTME candidates on Sept 8

Management of the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife on Monday informed candidates who made the institution their first choice in the 2022 UTME and scored 200 and above that registration for the 2022 Post-Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (PUTME) screening exercise will commence on Thursday, September 8th and end on Saturday, October 15, 2022.

The institution also said those who applied for the Direct Entry (DE) programme in the university will also commence their registration on the same day.

These were made known in a statement issued by the institution’s Registrar and Secretary to Council, Mrs…