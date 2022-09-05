Obaseki threatens to arrest parents, guardians of out-of-school children from Sept 12

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State on Monday announced that the government would kick off the arrest and prosecution of parents and guardians of out-of-school children from the next academic session, which begins on Monday, September 12, 2022.

Governor Obaseki, who spoke to journalists in Benin City ahead of the September 12, 2022 resumption of the new school calendar year, said all machinery had been put in place for the enforcement.

He disclosed that the state government, in partnership with the state’s judiciary, had set up special courts to prosecute perpetrators of sexual and physical abuses against children in schools in the state.

The governor said his administration…