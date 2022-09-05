Reps quiz NERC over N11.8bn spent on furniture, fittings, training, data gathering technology

Members of the House of Representatives on Monday quizzed the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) over the utilization of N11.8 billion spent on furniture, and fittings to complete ongoing office partitioning, training as well as a piece of data gathering technology.

The lawmakers expressed their concerns during the review of the 2023-2025 Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and Fiscal Strategy Paper (FSP) of various MDAs, also queried the sum of N2 billion proposed for an unspecified number of computer equipment in the 2023 budget proposal.

Some of the contentious subheads include: N1.3 billion for furniture to complete ongoing office partitioning, N3.5 billion…