



Tribune Online

Senator Iyorchia Ayu was supported by governors and members of PDP ― Dino Melaye

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Iyorchia Ayu was supported by governors and members of the party when he was contesting for the position. The spokesperson of PDP, Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign 2023, Senator Dino Melaye disclosed this in a press statement issued and made available to Tribune Online while reacting to a […]

Senator Iyorchia Ayu was supported by governors and members of PDP ― Dino Melaye

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune